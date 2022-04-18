Ardal North East: Bow Street aiming to finish season on a high

Bow Street 4 Penycae 1, Ardal North East, 16 April 2022
Bow Street were in among the goals against visitors Penycae (Bev Hemmings )

ARDAL LEAGUE NORTH EAST

Bow Street 4 Penycae 1

THE Magpies produced another impressive performance to secure another solid win to continue their good end-of-season form.

They now only have one league game left and will aim to finish the season on a high.

The hosts took control from the outset and were two goals to the good at the break after a breakthrough goal by iolo ap Dafydd after good work by John James on 20 minutes with Richard Rickets adding a second on the stroke of half time.

The visitors pulled one back through Jaden Jones on 51 minutes but Rickets restored Street’s two-goal advantage with his second goal on the hour after clever play by ap Dafydd.

Any hopes of a comeback were dented when Penycae’s Michael Anthony Parry was red carded with 20 minutes remaining and the hosts made their numerical advantage pay when Llyr Davies made it 4-1 in the closing stages.

Chirk AAA 4 Machynlleth 0

CHIRK took another step towards the title with a comfortable win against visitors Machynlleth.

Louie Middlehurst and Lewis Clamp put them in the driving seat at the break with Dale Davies and James Rogers adding a further two goals to their tally after the turnaround.

Other results: 16 Apr – Carno 2 Caersws 3; Cefn Albion 3 Berriew 0; Corwen 1 Four Crosses 1

