BOW Street ended their home campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant on Saturday to register their 19th win in 27 Lock Stock Ardal North East outings.
The Magpies, who head to Dolgellau for their final match on Wednesday (6.30pm kick off) evening knowing that a win will guarantee second spot, took some time to get going which came as no surprise considering the tough schedule they’ve had to endure to see out the season.
After a goalless first half, Llyr Hughes’ charges gradually took control and finished strongly with a couple of goals by Sion Ewart and the lively Rhys Hughes with his 10th goal of the league campaign.
Dolgellau Athletic fell short in their final away game of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Builth Wells.
The result could have a huge impact on who finishes fourth or fifth in the table with both sides now on 47 points and on the same goal difference but the Bulls having a game in hand.
It was a competitive affair from the outset with Dolgellau spurning a good chance in the first couple of minutes.
The visitors controlled most of the possession and long periods of the game but it was Builth took the lead through Tommy Rowlands on 65 minutes.
Boosted by that breakthrough they took a grip of proceedings from that point on and made sure of the points with a second goal by Aeron Powell 10 minutes later.
But they finished the game with 10 men after Alexander Hicks was sent off in stoppage time.
The Bulls host Llanuwchllyn on Saturday before their final match at Cefn Albion a week later.
Llanuwchllyn, who are level on points with second placed Bow Street but with an inferior goal difference, picked up a vital three points with a hugely impressive 6-1 win at Cefn Albion.
The visitors bossed from the first whistle with a couple of goals by Meilir Willams and a Jack Evans strike giving them a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.
Conner Kendrick reduced the deficit for the seventh place home side in the 47th minute but Will Owen responded with Llan’s fourth moments later after good work by Garmon Hafal.
Owen bagged his brace as the game entered the final 10 minutes before Williams notched his hat-trick to take his league tally to 27 for the season.
Llanuwchllyn head to Builth Wells on Saturday afternoon determined to pick up another three points in the hope that Bow Street slip up at Dolgellau on Wednesday.
It finished goalless in the mid table clash between Llandrindod Wells and visitors Llanfair United.