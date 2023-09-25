BOW Street dropped their first points of the Ardal League North East season after conceding a late equaliser to Llanuwchllyn who were down to 10 men after Michael Pritchard was handed a second caution on the hour.
The Magpies led 2-1 at the break after Ben Davies and John James overcame the early setback of conceding a 10th minute goal by Pritchard.
Gwydion Ifan drew the visitors level on 51 minutes before Davies bagged his brace moments later to restore Street’s lead with his sixth goal of the campaign.
The 10 men stayed in the game and made the most of the opportunity that fell their in the 84th minute when Meilir Williams slotted the ball past home keeper Ryan Burr.
Penrhyncoch returned to winning ways after one league and two cup defeats thanks to a couple of Geoff Kellaway goals.
The veteran winger nudged the Roosters ahead on the half hour and made sure of the points with his second on 90 minutes to seal a big win for Gari Lewis’ men.
With the Marian pitch under water on Wednesday it was a credit to the Dolgellau ground staff to get the playing surface up to speed for Saturday’s encounter against Builth Wells.
And the Wasps thanked them for their efforts by putting the Bulls to the sword with Gerwyn Williams netting a clinical first half hat-trick.
Ieaun Brookes marked his return to the team with a late fourth to underline Dol’s dominance on the day.
Goals by Tyler Wilkinson, Dion Gibbins and Joshua Astley secured Cefn Albion’s 3-1 win against visitors Llandrindod Wells who replied through Ashley Jones.
Radnor Valley beat Penycae by the odd goal in seven after an entertaining clash at the Bypass.
Ieuan Price gave the hosts the lead on 12 minutes with Zac Davies equalising from the penalty spot midway through the half.
Valley then shifted through the gears to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the break thanks to a second goal by Price, Callum Matthews and Jack Price.
The visitors kept plugging away and were rewarded when Davies bagged his brace with eight minutes to go.
Joshua Traylor Hall then turned the ball into the back of his own net to set up a nervous finale but the hosts held on to the points.
Aled Parry’s goal on the hour gave Rhos Aelwyd a share of the spoils after visitors Welshpool Town took the lead on the stroke of half time through Ethan Kinsey.