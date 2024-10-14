BOW Street saw their lead whittled down to two points at the top of the Ardal North East table as they were held to a goalless draw at Radnor Valley.
Both side had good chances to win the game but a draw was probably a fair reflection of the 90 minutes.
But there were plenty of goals to enjoy at Chirk as visitors Llanuwchllyn found their groove to run out 8-1 winners.
The visitors didn’t enjoy the best of starts as Tom Freeman gave Chirk an early lead after eight minutes.
They had to endure more pressure before they equalised through Meilir Williams on 22 minutes.
And they went on to score six more goals before the break, Williams netting another four to take his league tally to 12 for the season with Ilan Hughes and Steffan Dolben also on the scoresheet.
It was a quieter affair in the second half, 18-year-old substitute Gwydion Roberts improving Llan’s goal difference in the 65th minute.
A massive shift ensured three precious points on the road at Llandrindod Wells for Dolgellau.
The first half didn't produce many clear cut chances but Dol created the most in open play whilst the hosts sent in some dangerous crosses and more deliveries from set pieces.
The work rate didn't drop in the second half and it was Dennis Bates' positive intervention that got the ball up the pitch to cross to Osian Morris for the lead on the hour.
They doubled their advantage seven minutes later, Will Gruffydd with a far post finish off the keeper after good work by Morris and Bates.
The hosts reduced the arrears through Gavin Rowlands with 12 minutes togo but Dol battled hard to confirm the win.
Manager Rob Evans said: "It was a great response to the defeat in Radnor.
“Last week's performance wasn't completely flawed, but it clearly told us we needed to be better at certain parts of our game.
“The players knew that, and they applied the effort needed in those aspects yesterday, and that helped give them the platform to show their qualities and produce better chances.
“I thought Jon and Jake were superb, Paul didn't stop working, the whole team stepped up.
“I could go on about each player individually with great pride and pleasure. Very happy they got the win. "
Llanidloes Town were held to a 1-1 draw at Brickfield Rangers, both the goals scored late in the proceedings.
Isaac Dawson gave the hosts the advantage but the Daffs hit back through Keegan Bradley to take a deserved point.
Other results, Saturday, 12 October: Kerry 4 Cefn Albion 1; LlangollenTown 2 Builth Wells 2; Llanfair United 2 Penycae 2.