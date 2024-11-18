DOLGELLAU Athletic have leapfrogged Bow Street to the top of the Ardal League North East table after their impressive 3-1 win against visitors Kerry on Saturday.
The Marian hosts edged their noses in front twice and a last minute goal sealed the victory.
Player Manager Rob Evans smashed home in the first quarter to put Dol in the lead on 14 minutes.
Kerry responded by finishing the half stronger and continued in the second by getting their equaliser in the 50th minute through Neil Mitchell.
Dol were dangerous on the break and had a chance go a begging, but shortly after Osian Morris won a penalty and then made no mistake from the spot.
The Wasps defended superbly to the very end from the front to the back, and the breakaway goal finally came at the death through super sub Ed Powl-Jones.
Bow Street had to settle for a draw against visitors Llanfair United after an injury time equaliser from former player Karl Seliaerts.
Matthew Stephens gave Llanfair the lead on 51 minutes but Street hit back through Courtney Perkins 10 minutes later.
The Cae Piod hosts thought they had done enough to take the three points when Sion Ewart gave them the lead for the first time with eight minutes to go but Seliaerts had the final say.
Llanidloes Town picked up a point after a game of few clear-cut chances finished goalless at Rhos Aelwyd whilst Builth Wells, in fourth place, were beaten 3-2 at Brickfield Rangers.
It was 1-1 at the break after the visitors’ Lee James cancelled out Andrew Vale’s early opener for Rangers.
Haci Ozlu restored the hosts’ advantage on 50 minutes and Vale bagged his brace with three minutes remaining.
Tommy Rowlands pulled one back for the Bulls in stoppage time but it was too little too late.
Joesph Price grabbed the headlines with all the goals as Radnor Valley saw off visitors Llansantffraid Village 4-1 whilst Llandrindod Wells also had a comfortable afternoon, 4-1 winners at Chirk AAA who had taken an early lead through Tom Freeman on 16 minutes.
Ruben Edwards equalised for The Spamen before the break and Liam Hall nudged them ahead just after the hour mark.
Ashley Jones made sure of the points with a couple of goals in the closing stages.
It was an eventful encounter at Penycae who were beaten 3-1 by Cen Albion, the visitors ending the game with nine men.
Edgar Teixeira and Alex Williams gave Cefn a two-goal buffer inside half an hour before Penycae substitute Samuel Giles reduced the deficit on 56 minutes.
The visitors’ Thomas was sent for an early shower with three minutes to go but Williams bagged his brace for the 10 men moments later.
Goalscorer Teixeira was shown a straight red in stoppage time.