LLANUWCHLLYN secured an impressive win on the road in the Ardal North East on Saturday.
Sion Tudor’s charges put in a big shift against physical opponents in Llangollen Town who are always tough to play against.
But Llan were far superior on the day and were worthy 5-0 winners and determined to make full use of their games in hand to move towards the top of the table.
Meilir Williams scored the only goal of the first half after latching on to a telling pass by Tom Evans.
Williams took his tally to 17 for the season after beating his marker to fire a clinical shot into the top corner giving keeper Benjamin Lloyd no chance.
Despite their superiority, the visitors needed more goals to give them some breathing space.
And they did that 10 minutes into the second half, Williams bagging his brace with another powerful effort following a good cross by Will Owen
Llan didn’t rest on their laurels and they went for it again and were rewarded with another three goals, all scored by man-of-the-match Tomos Evans after latching on to crosses by Sam Evans, Jack Evans a Gwydion Roberts.
The second half saw debuts for Meirion Pughe and Rhys Rowlands who have signed from Ruthin Town.
League leaders Bow Street had to settle for a point after an entertaining 3-3 against Radnor Valley at Cae Piod.
After last weekend’s late drama, the Magpies were aiming to secure all three points but the match ended with the same scoreline as it did at Dolgellau Athletic.
The Marian side’s scheduled match at Kerry fell foul to the icy conditions but Street failed to take full advantage and extended their lead at the top to just two points rather than four.
The hosts had the better of the first half aided by an own goal by Matthew Croose after 11 minutes.
Callum Page doubled their advantage from the penalty spot seven minutes later to take his tally in the league to 14 goals.
But Radnor Valley are tough opposition and they rallied after the break spurred on by an early goal by Thomas Edwards four minutes into the second half.
Joseph Price equalised on 65 minutes but Street regained the initiative through Richie Ricketts on 72 minutes.
That strike looked likely to seal the points but the visitors, who lie fifth in the table, levelled matters again with a well-taken penalty by Price to earn a share of the spoils which was probably the fair result on the balance of play.
A hat-trick by Alex Williams sealed Cefn Albion’s 3-0 win against Llandrindod Wells and it finished honours even at 1-1 in the game between Rhos Aelwyd and Brickfield Rangers.