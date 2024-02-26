John Evans netted a stoppage time winner for Llanuwchllyn after a closely-fought Ardal North East encounter against Builth Wells.
Llan enjoyed plenty of possession and created a series of chances but came up against a keeper in top form in Khamrhan Steventon.
After pressing and pressing Warren Aykroyd-Duckett eventually gave Llan the lead on 68 minutes with a bullet header after latching on to Ilan Hughes’ pinpoint cross.
It was no less then the hosts deserved and they continued to boss proceedings as they searched for a second goal to see off the Bulls.
Meilir Williams was unfortunate not to double Llan’s tally before Builth netted an equaliser against the run of play through Danny Ives after a defensive calamity in the penalty area.
It was looking like it wasn’t destined to be Llanuwchllyn’s day especially when Kyle Jones’ strike in the last minute was ruled out by the linesman’s raised flag for offside.
But, despite that setback, Llan continued to push forward and were finally rewarded when Evans headed past Steventon after another telling cross by man of the match Hughes.
With Penrhyncoch in cup action, Llandrindod Wells missed an opportunity to close the gap up to the leaders to eight points when they were beaten 3-1 at Penycae on Saturday.
Austin Owen gave the hosts the edge at the break with a fifth minute strike before Joshua Mazzarella and Thomas Edwards gave them a three-goal buffer midway through the second half.
Second best on the day, Llandrindod pulled one back through Ashley Jones but it was too little too late.
Goals by Joshua Astley, Thomas Smith (2) and Alex Williams secured Cefn Albion’s 4-1 win against Welshpool Town, Ethan Kinsey replying for the visitors.
And Llanfair United won by the same margin at Rhos Aelwyd after Aled Parry had given the home side an early lead.
Rhos fired back to take the win with strikes by Flynn Morris, Samuel Jones (2) and Karl Seliaerts.