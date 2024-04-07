BALA Town secured their place in Europe for the ninth time since 2013 after they picked up a point against Newtown at Maes Tegid on Friday.
Delighted Bala boss Colin Caton said: “Absolutely outstanding for everyone, Nigel Aykroyd, David Aykroyd, Ruth Crump. My staff are outstanding, Steve Fisher, Ryan Valentine, Nick Jones, Steve Crompton and Fiona Evans, they’ve done a lot this season.
“It’s been a tough season for a few of the staff with a few illnesses in families and stuff so for us to get over the line and everybody pull strong when people have needed a bit of help is outstanding. Ican’t thank them enough as friends and as colleagues in football.”
On going into the new season with a new squad after several senior players departed the club he added: “The budget was cut drastically and we lost the calibre of Chris Venables who no doubt for me is the best player who has ever played in the Welsh Premier League.
“Paul Rutherford left, Anthony Kay left and Dave Edwards a Welsh international and we’ve replaced them with a from Manchester, one or two from Liverpool and a few local ones from Wrexham.
“For us to turn it around, people have got to remember that we didn’t win a game in the last 13 games last season.
“So the lads have done absolutely outstanding and they’re still fighting to the end today to try to win the game.
“I can’t thank them enough as a group, as a club. It’s an achievement for everyone not just me as manager. I couldn’t do it without my staff and my players and the committee.
“I’d say this is my best ever achievement in football. People say about the Welsh Cup and stuff but what we’ve had to deal with this season with the rebuild and other stuff off the pitch I’d say this was by best ever achievement.”
The Lakesiders took the lead on 16th minute through captain Kieran Smith with a close range volley following a corner that tricked into the net for his first goal of the campaign.
At the other end, home keeper Kelland Absalom pulled off a superb save on the half hour to keep out Zeli Ismael’s well-struck free kick.
Bala’s Naim Arsan poked the ball into the net from close range moments later, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.
The visitors drew level on the stroke of half time, when Smith conceded a penalty which was calmly converted by Louis Robles.
Second half chances were few and far between with neither side looking like adding to their tally but a point was enough for Bala.