A FUNDRAISER to help a former Dolgellau Juniors player who has been diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma has attracted an incredible response.
Jack Wilkes was diagnosed the blood cancer that affects white blood cells over the weekend of 30-31 March but a gofundme page days later has already surpassed the £17,000 target with money coming in from all over the world.
Jack - who has lived in Llwyngwril his whole life, only recently leaving to join the Royal Welsh Fusiliers - is currently in intensive care in Southampton, on dialysis having already started an intense course of chemotherapy.
Doctors have said he is fit and has youth on his side, but it’s going to be a tough journey ahead.
The fundraiser was set up by Gillian Williams, a friend on Jack’s parents Dave and Shirley.
She posted an update on the gofundme page: “I feel I should write another update but I am getting lost for words, this is just incredible!!
“Wow, wow, wow, you are all amazing!
“We have had donations from all over the world.
”As I have said before, if love alone could cure this awful disease then Jack would be back at work now as you have all lifted them and given them all so much love, comfort and strength.
“The power of a community coming together like this is immense!
“We all know that not having that financial burden at this time will take a lot of worry off their shoulders.
“Shirley said that Jack still has his fun loving sense of humour and is keeping them all smiling. You are all incredible, thank you all xx.”
Jack, who followed in his father, uncle and grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career in the army, played for Dolgellau Juniors between 2012 and 2018.
He was a hardworking and reliable member of the all the teams he played for, so much so that he was made captain.
He was also part of the U16s team that won the Llyn & Eifionydd League and Cup treble 2018.