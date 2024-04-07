ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed receipt of a Tier One Licence from the FAW First Instance Body.
A Tier One licence is a prerequisite to compete in the Cymru Premier 2024/25 season and clubs are assessed on the following criteria:
- Sporting: Youth & Coaching
- Infrastructure
- Legal
- Personnel & Administration
- Financial
- Football Social Responsibility
The club failed to achieve a UEFA Licence needed to compete in European competitions due to the fact that it does not currently have three A Licence Coaches in charge of Academy age groups, but this was foreseen and club directors consider it a massive achievement by Anthony Williams, Darren Thomas and all coaches involved in the Academy to have reached the stringent Tier One requirements after being entirely unfunded last summer.
They say they will address this deficit in time for next season’s licence applications.
Aberystwyth Town FC Licensing Officer Thomas Crockett said: “It has been a challenging season off the field and the loss of Academy funding was a huge blow to the club.
“Luckily those in charge have carried the Academy through and this evening’s news is a reward for their hard work.
“I would also like to thank Lucy Jones and Dr Dafydd Edwards for their work on the Player Medicals, plus David Evans and Jimmy Edwards for coordinating and carrying out some crucial infrastructure work within Park Avenue.”