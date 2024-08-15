BOW Street and Dolgellau had to settle for a share of the spoils as they went head-to-head at Cae Piod last night.
It was always going to be a close encounter with both sides having made a strong start to their Ardal North East campaigns.
Dolgellau were given an early boost when John Ferreira netted an own goal on nine mutes but the Magpies hit back through 17-year-old Caio Carruthers on the half hour.
Hotshot Gerwyn Williams restored the visitors’ advantage on the stroke of half time to set up an interesting second half.
Chances continued to be created at both ends but the only one taken was by Rhys Hughes on 66 minutes to seal the draw.
Llanidloes’ quest for a first win of the season continued as they were beaten 7-1 at Radnor Valley.
The Daffs were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Llanfair United but came up against a side in good form.
The hosts led 4-0 at the break thanks to a brace apiece by Joseph Price and Thomas Edwards.
Mason Jones pulled one back for Llani moments into the second half but The Bypass hosts responded with another two goals by Price and a seventh by Jack Clarke.
Llanuwchllyn picked up a big win against Llansantffraid Village on Tuesday evening after falling behind to an Oscar Herd strike on the half hour.
Joe Vaughan levelled for the Cae Llan hosts on the hour and they squandered a chance to take the lead when Nathan Davies missed a penalty with a quarter of an hour to go.
But the pressure applied by the home side paid off when Jake Harris tuned the ball into the back of his own net.
The visitors finished with 10 men after Thomas Williams was sent off with four minutes to go.
Results: Tuesday, 13 August – Llanfair United 2 Kerry 3; Llangollen 5 Chirk AAA 1; Llanuwchllyn 2 Llansantffraid 1; Penycae 3 Rhos Aelwyd. Wednesday, 14 August – Bow Street 2 Dolgellau 2; Brickfield Rangers 4 Cefn Albion 2; Builth Wells 4 Llandrindod Wells 1; Radnor Valley 7 Llanidloes Town 1.