Penrhyncoch moved five points clear at the top of the Ardal North East table with a super showing at Welshpool Town nearly a year to the day since the club mourned the passing of former chairman Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins.
The Roosters ran out 6-0 winners with a fantastic display of free-scoring football which would certainly have pleased Mr Penrhyncoch.
Dion Phillips’ 12th minute strike was all that separated the two teams in the first half after Geoff Kellaway missed an early chance from the penalty spot to put the visitors ahead.
Daniel Owen doubled their advantage early in the second half before Kellaway made amends for his earlier miss to make it 3-0 just after the hour.
Basement side Welshpool had offered plenty of resistance to their credit but the Roosters kept going at them and were rewarded when Tomos Evans netted a couple of goals in a four-minute spell.
Harri Horwood capped a fine team display with goal number six with 15 minutes remaining.
Bow Street returned to winning ways with a performance full of team togetherness to secure all three points at Llanfair.
Following defeats by Rhos Aelwyd and Radnor Valley and a couple of draws against Penrhyncoch and Llandrindod Well, this was a much-needed win for the Magpies.
There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half with defences on top and clear-cut openings few and far between.
But the visitors were boosted by an early breakthrough after the break, Richy Ricketts with the crucial opening goal.
Iolo ap Dafydd doubled their tally on the hour and the points were in the bag when Ben Davies netted number three 10 minutes later.