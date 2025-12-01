BOW Street made it four wins from four in the Ardal North East, claiming arguably their best three points of the season with an impressive victory at Llanrhaeadr.
The hosts, who had won their previous five matches, struck first through Billy Clarke. However, Bow Street hit back just before the interval when Rhys Hughes netted his 14th goal of the campaign.
The decisive moment arrived shortly before the hour mark. Goalkeeper Lewis James launched an attack that found Courtney Perkins, who coolly finished. That strike sealed the win and lifted the Magpies to fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Llanuwchllyn with a game in hand.
Llanuwchllyn’s fixture against Kerry was postponed after Cae Llan was left under water. Ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Radnor Valley, Llan have strengthened their squad with the additions of Dafydd Evans from Corwen and Steve Jones from Penrhyndeudraeth.
Knighton Town and Penycae both closed the gap at the top to five points with victories over Llanfair United and Cefn Albion respectively.
Knighton led 3–2 at half-time thanks to goals from Ryan Jones, Luke Boundford and Callum Stead, while Llanfair replied through Joshua Astley and Nyasha Mwamuka. Taylor Wozencraft extended Knighton’s lead on the hour before Tomos Jones pulled one back late on to make it 4–3.
Penycae also edged a tight contest at Cefn Albion. Zac Davies gave the visitors an early lead, but Albion responded with goals from Thomas Broadhurst and Alex Williams before the break. Second-half strikes from Callum Dutton and Ben Buley turned the game back in Penycae’s favour.
Elsewhere, Llangollen Town eased to a 4–1 win over Lex XI with goals from Benjamin Realey, Keiron Hughes, Louie Middlehurst and Iwan Hardy. Rhos Aelwyd also impressed, beating Llandrindod 3–1 thanks to Ryan Jenkins, Osian Phillips and Evan Davies.
