ARDAL North East leaders Llanuwchllyn had to switch their home fixture against Radnor Valley to Bala’s Maes Tegid ground on Saturday because of the weather but it had little impact on their performance.
They dominated from the first whistle with total control in midfield giving their opponents no time to dwell on the ball.
They surged ahead after just five minutes when the league’s master marksman Meilir Williams finished a fine move involving Tommy Evans and Dale Davies.
They continued to press and were rewarded with a second goal before the break, Tom Roberts with another fine finish after clever link up play with Evans.
Williams, who was named Llanuwchllyn’s player of the month for November after scoring eight goals in three games, bagged his second of the afternoon early in the second half, Evans claiming another assist as the hosts raced further ahead.
Goalscorer supreme Williams turned provider 10 minutes later setting up Evans for a deserved goal with a fine header past keeper Otto Jones.
Davies fired in number four with 10 minutes to go with Llanwuchllyn rampant before Williams notched another hat-trick to take his tally to 27 league goal for the season already and it’s still December.
Bow Street extended their impressive run with a commanding 4-1 victory over visitors Rhos Aelwyd, following a morning inspection of the Cae Piod pitch.
With several fixtures postponed due to the weather, the Magpies took full advantage to climb to third in the table, securing their fifth consecutive league win. In that spell they have scored 20 goals and conceded only five.
Street delivered an almost faultless performance and now sit just a point behind second-placed Penycae with two games in hand, while trailing leaders Llanuwchllyn by eight points having played one fewer match.
Playing with the wind at their backs, the hosts struck early. Taylor Watts opened the scoring after 11 minutes, before Rhys Hughes—continuing his prolific form—added a quickfire double. His brace came within four minutes, leaving Rhos Aelwyd reeling after conceding three goals in rapid succession.
Bow Street continued to press forward, but the visitors showed resilience to prevent further damage before the break.
In the second half, the hosts managed the blustery conditions superbly, defending with determination to keep Rhos at bay.
Watts sealed the win with his second goal on 50 minutes, before Adam Peters produced a stunning long-range strike late on to give the visitors a consolation.
Elsewhere, it finished all square at 1-1 between Penycae and visitors Llanfair United.
Thomas Edwards gave second-placed Penycae the lead on the half hour but they will be kicking themselves after conceding a second-half equaliser by Robert Andrew to fall further behind leaders Llanuwchllyn.
The match between the top two is the pick of the bunch on Saturday whilst Bow Street head to Builth Wells.
Fixtures, Saturday, 13 December: Builth Wells v Bow Street; Corwen v Cefn Albion; Dolgellau Athletic v Knighton Town; Llanfair United v Llandrindod Wells; Llangollen Town v Radnor Valley; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Kerry; Llanuwchllyn v Penycae; Rhos Aelwyd v Lex XI.
League’s top scorers to date: Meilir Williams (Llanuwchllyn) 27; Luke Boundford (Knighton Town) 15; Zac Davies (Penycae) 14; Alex Williams (Cefn Albion) 12) Rhys Hughes (Bow Street) 12; Dale Davies (Llanuwchllyn) 10; Billy Clarke (Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant) 9.
