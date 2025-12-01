PENRHYNCOCH claimed their first victory of the JD Cymru North season in emphatic style with a 6-0 win over Buckley Town at Cae Baker on Saturday.
Rhydian Davies opened the scoring for the Roosters in the 24th minute, before Buckley were reduced to 10 men moments later when Ben Guest received a straight red card.
Penrhyncoch then went into the break two goals up as Ifan Burrell found the net in first half stoppage time.
The floodgates opened in the second period as Dan Owen bagged a brace either side of goals from John James and Dion Phillips.
The Roosters remain bottom of the table but are now just three points adrift of safety.
Nothing could separate the top two Holywell Town and Llandudno in a fiery 1-1 draw at Bartons North Wales Stadium on Friday night.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men after just three minutes as Ieuan Hewitt and Callum Stephens received straight red cards for an altercation.
Llandudno took the lead in the 20th minute as Mark Cadwallader converted from the penalty spot for his eighth league goal of the season, which remained the difference between the two sides until five minutes from time when Craig Lindfield fired home from Jake Cooke’s cross to equalise.
Holywell finished the game with nine men after Guto Williams was sent off for two quick yellow cards late on, but Llandudno could not take advantage in stoppage time as their 11-match winning streak came to an end.
The Seasiders remain top of the table though as third-place Airbus UK Broughton could only draw 1-1 away at Mold Alexandra on Saturday.
Fixtures, 5 December: Buckley Town v Gresford Athletic; Denbigh Town v Guilsfield; Newtown v Penrhyncoch; Rhyl 1879 v Holywell Town; Ruthin Town v Holyhead Hotspur. 6 December: Caersws v Brickfield; Llandudno v Mold Alex
