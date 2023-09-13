DOLGELLAU suffered cup heartache as they lost out to a stoppage time winner at Cefn Albion.
The Wasps had shown superb application throughout with the tie seemingly heading towards a penalty shoot-out when the hosts Nathan Williams made an instant impact from the bench to net the winner in the 92nd minute.
A hard fought encounter with little between the two teams at Clywedog Park was goalless until the 84th minute when Dion Gibbins gave Cefn the lead.
Showing tremendous heart, Dolgellau came roaring back two minutes later when Gerwyn Williams powered a header past home keeper Torne Samuels.
Dolgellau return to league action on Saturday when they welcome Llanfair to the Marian.
Pwllheli are out of the cup after an action-packed game against visitors Nantlle Vale.
The Rec hosts took the lead through hotshot Carl Jones on five minutes but were pegged back by goals for Vale by Caio Inch and Jamie Jones.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in first half stoppage time when Jamie Thomas was red carded but Pwllheli, who have added Meical Williams from Nefyn and Ashley Ainsworth from North West Counties League FC Blackpool to their squad, were unable to make their numerical advantage count in the second half.
Goals by Meilir Williams (2) and Tomos Roberts saw Llanuwchllyn to 3-1 win against visitors Llansantffraid Village who had taken the lead in the first half courtesy of a Khyam Wytton penalty.