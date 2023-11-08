PWLLHELI suffered their fifth defeat of the Ardal North West campaign, beaten 3-0 by visitors Brickfield Rangers who leapfrogged the Rec side to eighth place in the table as a consequence.
There was little to choose between the two sides in the first half with clear-cut chances at a premium but it all clicked for Rangers after the turnaround.
Aaron Jones gave them the lead on 51 minutes and Aiden Fox doubled their tally midway through the half.
Pwllheli were still causing problems for the visitors and had their moments to get back into contention but the result was put to bed by substitute Cameron Thomas in stoppage time.
Nantlle Vale tasted defeat for the first time in the league this season going down 3-2 against Llay Welfare who moved up to third in the table.
The visitors raced out of the blocks with goals by Maxwell Peate and Scott Swords inside seven minutes.
Ashley Owen pulled one back for the Vale with a penalty on the half hour and it was all even when Cai Parry netted on the stroke of half time.
The match was finely balanced in the second half but the decisive moment came on 80 minutes when Rhys Lloyd fired past home keeper Oliver Jones.
Other results: Conwy Borough 8 Llannefydd 3; Flint Mountain 4 Holyhead Hotspur 1; Llanrwst United 4 Hawarden Rangers 1; St Asaph City 5 Saltney Town 1; Y Felinheli 0 CPD Rhyl 1879 2.