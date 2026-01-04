Porthmadog 4 Connah’s Quay Town 0
Ardal League North West
THE backdrop to Y Traeth on Saturday afternoon looked pretty as a picture with Y Cnicht and Moelwynion capped with a generous helping of snow and such a sight often matched the attractiveness of Port’s football as they gained a deserved three points against their North Eastern rivals and completed a league double over Connah`s Quay Town, writes Treflyn Jones.
Port were soon out of the blocks and Town’s keeper Elliot Jones was forced into a diving save to his left after barely five minutes to block a downward header by Sam Reynolds from a Liam Morris cross.
A few minutes later, Gruff John tried his luck from distance but his shot drifted wide of the upright.
Port then came closer still after a strong run and cross by Osian Evans but Cai Jones’ point blank shot was again blocked by the busy Connah’s Quay custodian.
Finally, after 20 minutes, Port opened the scoring.
A lovely move started in their own half and involving five players saw the ball reach Rhys Alun inside the box and his swerve and pass found Cai Jones who sidefooted past Jones for the opening goal.
Port were bossing the game now whilst the Quay showed limited attacking intent as the pacy Pascal Gomez found himself often having to plough a lone furrow up front for the visitors.
On 26 minutes, Port doubled their advantage when Rhys Alun was fed by a back-heel by Cai Jones and the blond striker squeezed the ball home from a tight angle to make it 2-0 to Port.
Port continued to attack at every opportunity and made it 3-0 just before the interval courtesy of a glorious 25 yard thunderbolt into the top corner by Sam Reynolds after good work by Gruff John. What a goal this was and another contender for goal of the season.
During the second half, Port continued to attack with purpose and patience but were perhaps a little wasteful in front of goal at times.
Osian Evans was replaced by Jonny Bravo who put his shot wide with the goal at his mercy at the end of a strong run and a firm right foot shot by Rhys Alun from outside the box was well held by Elliot Jones just under the crossbar.
Then the same player was unlucky to see his seemingly well-placed shot bounce off the foot of the post with Jones well beaten
Then, Bravo suffered another disappointment as he beat the defence only to screw his shot wide from a promising position.
Finally, that man Bravo put the icing on the cake, when, following a couple of step-overs, he guided the ball into the far corner of the net to give Port a thoroughly deserved 4-0 margin.
Port are now up to 37 points, hot on the heels of league leaders Bangor who achieved a late 2-0 win at Prestatyn.
Port face a tricky league encounter at the Rhyl-based N.F.A on Saturday with a 2pm kick off.
