TYWYN Bryncrug moved to the top of the MMP Central Wales League North table after securing three valuable points on Saturday.
Their home fixture against Berriew was the only match to survive the wintry conditions, and they made it count with a hard‑earned 2–1 victory that puts them two points clear of second‑placed Carno.
Although Carno still have a game in hand, Tywyn know that points on the board are crucial as the season enters a decisive phase.
Mid‑table Berriew competed well in the first half and frustrated the hosts until the 44th minute, when Aston Heath broke the deadlock after excellent build‑up play from Iwan Richards.
Conceding so close to half‑time was a setback for the visitors, and things worsened just three minutes into the second half when Aled Wyn Jones doubled Tywyn’s lead, with Gwilym Jones providing the assist.
Berriew responded quickly, pulling a goal back through Tom Davies five minutes later to set up a competitive final half‑hour.
Despite the pressure, Tywyn held firm to claim what could prove to be a hugely significant three points come the end of the campaign.
Carno will have the chance to reclaim top spot when they face Montgomery Town on Saturday, while Tywyn turn their attention to a Central Wales League Challenge Cup tie away at Forden United.
Comments
