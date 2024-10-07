NFA drew level on points with Ardal North West leaders Porthmadog with a 2-0 win against Corwen on Saturday.
Cammron Morris’ 21st minute strike gave the hosts the advantage at the break before Curtis Cook finally put the result to bed with a second deep into stoppage times to take NFA up to 19 points.
Porthmadog, who have two games in hand, were scheduled to take on Menai Bridge Tigers at Treborth but the match was postponed on the bottom-of-the-table side’s request due to an injury crisis at the club and the league approved their request.
St Asaph City took the spoils with a 2-1 win against visitors Llangefni Town, who missed an opportunity to go top of the table.
Callum Roberts gave the hosts a 12th minute lead with Osian Jones hitting back for the islanders five minutes later.
Josh Brown restored the Saints lead on the stroke of half time.
Late goals by Ellis Williams and Connor Japheth secured Felinheli the three points after an eight-goal thriller at Cae Seilo.
Visitors Conwy Borough broke the deadlock through Ethan Hill on the half hour but Felin came roaring back with goal by Williams (2) and Gruff John to lead at the break.
Sean Cottrell and Hill hit back for Borough to level matters before the hosts had the final say.