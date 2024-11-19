PWLLHELI had to settle for a point after an evenly-matched affair at Corwen in the Ardal North West on Saturday.
The visitors nudged ahead through Steffan Toplis on 34 minutes but let Corwen straight back into it, Sam Henry with the equaliser moments later.
The hosts took the lead through Tom Wyman on 56 minutes with little to choose between the two sides after the break but Pwllheli extended their unbeaten run to three games courtesy of Jack Jones’ leveller with 20 minutes remaining.
Nantlle Vale returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-1 victory against Conwy Borough.
After defeats to Pwllheli and Llangefni Town, the Maes Dulyn hosts needed to pick up three points to get back on track and a Kevin Lloyd brace in the first half set them on their way.
Borough replied through Sam Parry before the break but Vale controlled the second half as well with Lloyd notching his hat-trick and substitute Daniel Bell netting a fourth in the closing stages.
Goals by Aron Hughes-Jones, Osian Jones and Joshua Stanley Williams sealed Llangefni Town’s 3-0 win against visitors Llannefydd whilst Felinheli saw off visitors Connah’s Quay Town 4-0 thanks to Aled Emyr, Iwan Owen, Gruff John and Aled Hughes.
Fixtures, Saturday, 23 November: Conwy v Menai Bridge; Rhyl v Pwllheli; St Asaph v Holyhead Hotspur; Connah’s Quay v Llangefni.