Louis McFarlane’s second-half strike wasn’t enough for Pwllheli as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Llay Welfare.
Llay, who are on a strong run of form and second in the table, opened the scoring through Dean Bryan in first-half stoppage time.
Pwll struck back on the hour mark but just five minutes later Matthew Thompson fired in what would turn out to be the winner.
League leaders Rhyl maintained the gap between themselves and Llay with a 2-1 win at St Asaph City.
Callum Parry and Mark Roberts gave them a two-goal cushion before St Asaph sub Ryan Potts grabbed a late consolation.
A late brace from Ray night wasn’t enough for Conwy Borough to salvage a point at home to Hawarden Rangers.
A first-half flurry of goals from Rangers – a Connor Parry double and Tom Bridges strike – were enough for the win.
Brickfield Rangers were 1-0 winners at Llangefni Town thanks to Gerson Silva Neto.
Meanwhile, Sam Thomas’s early goal for Llanrwst United was cancelled out by Cory Williams’s effort as they drew 1-1 at Holyhead Hotspur.