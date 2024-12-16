PWLLHELI picked up an Ardal North West point against fifth-placed visitors NFA but were left frustrated after throwing away a two-goal lead at the Rec on Saturday.
Carl Jones and Iwan Roberts-Jones gave Pwll a commanding lead at the break but the visitors struck back through David Wallis on the hour before Harrison Bellis netted an equaliser in the closing stages.
Nantlle Vale were no match for second placed Rhyl 1879 whose 6-1 win saw them to within three points of leaders Porthmadog.
Jason Foulkes, Dylan Proctor and Paul Fleming all scored twice for the hosts with Llion Griffiths netting Vale’s consolation.