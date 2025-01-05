PWLLHELI picked up a battling point in the Ardal North West League at Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday despite ending the game with just nine players.
Full of confidence after taking the bragging rights in their 1-0 derby win against league leaders Porthmadog last time out, the Rec side took an early lead through Ashley Ainsworth after 17 minutes at the New Stadium.
That’s the way it stayed at half time of a match played in a good spirit on a difficult surface.
There was little to choose between the two teams and it was all even when Kane Roberts fired past Morgan Jones just before the hour.
The visitors felt aggrieved with some of the decisions that were going against them and they were reduced to 10 men on the hour after Carl Jones picked up a second caution with several of his team-mates also cautioned early in the second half.
The Harbourmen squandered an opportunity to nudge ahead when they were awarded a penalty on 65 minutes but Cory Williams was denied by a fantastic save by Jones.
The 10 men became nine men on 73 minutes when goalscorer Ainsworth was also handed a second caution and it was attack against defence after that.
But full credit must go to Pwllheli for the way they held out for a well deserved point.
Nantlle Vale were on the end of a 5-1 hiding against visitors Llannefydd.
It was all square at the break at Maes Dulyn after 18-year-old Zac Pike equalised in added on time after Samuel Jones had given the visitors an early lead.
Llannefydd came out with all guns blazing after the turnaround and were rewarded with a goal by Mathew Jones and a hat-trick by substitute Llion Morris.
Y Felinheli were the biggest scorers of the day, 7-2 winners at bottom-of-the-table Menai Bridge Tigers, Gruff John leading the way with a hat-trick with support by Noah Humphreys (2) and Aled Griffiths (2).
Other results, Saturday, 4 January: Conwy Borough 2 Trearddur Bay 4; NFA FC 1 Connah’s Quay Town 1; St Asaph City 1 Llanrwst United 1.