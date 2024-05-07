A POINT from one of their final two games will almost guarantee the Ardal North West title for Flint Mountain after they beat Pwllheli 3-1 on Saturday.
Playing their final home game at the Essity Stadium, the hosts took the lead on the half hour through Rob Hughes but they were pegged back on the stroke of half time by a Gethin Trenhome strike.
But there was still time for Joe Holt to restore the home side’s advantage before the break.
Mike Hayes extended their lead on the hour and any hopes of a Pwllheli comeback were dashed when Jamie Banks was red carded with 12 minutes to go.
The destiny of the title was in Llay Welfare’s hands until a week ago but a 5-1 midweek defeat against Flint Mountain followed by Saturday’s 2-1 setback at St Asaph City means that they need to win their final three games and hope the leaders slip up.
St Asaph made a strong start on Saturday to go two goals ahead through Jake Walker and Daniel Clarke inside 20 minutes.
Scott Swords pulled one back for Llay but by that time there was only three of the 90 minutes remaining which meant that the title was slipping out of their grasp.
Nantlle Vale need a point from their final two games to all but wrap up fifth place in the table.
Inconsistency has been their downfall this season but they bounced back from the 3-0 midweek defeat against Bethesda Athletic with a narrow 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Saltney Town on Saturday.
After an evenly-matched first half George Davies missed a 54th minute penalty and the hosts paid the price when Ashley Owen fired in the winner for Vale on the hour with his 20th league goal of the campaign.
It was goalless in the game between Brickfield Rangers and Llangefni Town whilst Felinheli saw off visitors Llannefydd two goals to nil.
But they left it very late, Richard MacDonald and Aled Griffiths with the goals in the closing stages.
Fixtures: Wednesday, 8 May - Brickfield Rangers v Hawarden Rangers; Llanrwst United v Llangefni Town; Nantlle Vale v Y Felinheli; Saltney Town v Conwy Borough. Saturday, 11 May - Llay Welfare v Llannefydd; Saltney Town v St Asaph City; Y Felinheli v Flint Mountain. Sunday, 12 May - Llanrwst United v Brickfield Rangers.