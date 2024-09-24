PWLLHELI notched their second win of the Lock Stock Ardal North West campaign with an impressive performance at Conwy Borough on Saturday.
The Rec side extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games with a 5-2 win against their mid-table hosts.
There was little to choose between the two teams at the break with both sides offering a threat going forward but defences mainly on top.
The home side opened their account after just four minutes when Charles Lloyd fired past Pwllheli keeper Morgan Jones after good work by James Landsdowne.
Borough had other chances to extend their lead but were pegged back on the stroke of half time, Jason Banks with his first goal of the league campaign.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Pwllheli nudged ahead early in the second half through Josua Jones and the hosts were dealt another blow when keeper Mohammad Khalid was sent off on 65 minutes.
Pwllheli made their numerical advantage pay to go 4-1 ahead through Carl Jones and Dafydd Roberts before the 10 men hit back with a goal by William Edwards.
But Pwllheli had the final say as they went nap with a stoppage time strike and second of the afternoon by Carl Jones.
Nantlle Vale’s struggles continued with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Felinheli.
The visitors got the job done by half time with 18-year-old Elis Williams netting an impressive hat-trick.
The Maes Dulyn hosts gave themselves some hope when Kevin Lloyd reduced the arrears on 53 minutes but Felinheli held on for their first win in six league outings.