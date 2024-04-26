BARMOUTH & Dyffryn’s impressive run down the final stretch of the MMP Central Wales North season continued as they beat Dyffryn Banw 1-0 on Wednesday.
After beating Dyffryn 3-1 on their own patch a few days earlier, the Magpies were given a tougher test underneath the Wern Myncah floodlights, Sion Williams’ 20th minute strike proving decisive to go four games unbeaten in the league.
Tywyn Bryncrug were denied the three points after conceding two late goals at Carno by Sean Wild and Llewelyn Jarman, the match endeing 3-3.
The visitors were in the driving seat at the break thanks to a couple of Tom Allen goals but Oli Lewis pulled one back for Carno moments into the second half.
Laurence Chesworth restored Tywyn’s two-goal buffer midway through the half but Carno had the final say.
Champions Kerry showed no signs of easing off the gas as they put third placed Berriew to the sword with an 8-1 win,
The Lambs were dominant from the start with first half goals by Luke Evans (3), Richard Davies (2) and Ethan Holloway.
They continued to bomb forward after the turnaround with Glyn Conney and Evans adding to their tally before Ben Davies pulled one back for the shell-shocked hosts.
Very late goals by William Berrecloth and Thomas Elis sealed Waterloo Rovers’ win against visitors Abermule who had taken a first half lead through Dylan Stephens.