Bala Town have regretfully announced the departure of their Academy head of coaching, Carwyn Edwards as of 1 September.
Edwards has taken up a new opportunity with the FAW and Bala wish him every success in his new position.
The club posted: “Carwyn has been instrumental in the development of our Academy for the past four years and we are grateful for all his efforts to improve the Academy standards at Maes Tegid.
“The cub will be announcing some interim management positions over the coming week whilst we put in motion the actions required to replace the vacancy left by Carwyn’s departure.
“We also thank Carwyn for his continued assistance to enable this procedure to take place and ensure continuity of Academy structures.”