BALA Town and Caernarfon Town have found out who their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round opponents will be should they pass their first tests.
If the Lakesiders beat Paide over two legs on 11 and 18 July they will face the winner of Stjarnan of Iceland versus Linfield of Northern Ireland.
The first leg of the second qualifier is away on 25 July, with the reverse fixture at home on 1 August.
Caernarfon, who take on Northern Ireland side Crusaders in the first qualifying round, will face a tougher test should they win, their reward to go up against the most successful club in Polish history in Legia Warszawa.
Legia have won a record 15 Ekstraklasa champions titles, a record 20 Polish Cup and five Polish Super Cup trophies.