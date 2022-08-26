Bala and Newtown clash for first win of the season tonight
Bala return to action tonight as they take on Newtown at Maes Tegid, as they continue the search for theirfirst three points of the season.
As both clubs still search for their first win, there’s an added spice about this fixture, with both clubs hoping to reach the European Qualification place once again this season.
Newtown’s danger man is Aaron Williams. With twenty-six goals in all competitions last season, there’s no doubt of Williams being the star man for the visitors, as he competed at the top of the goal scoring charts last season, eventually coming seven goals short to high flying Declan McManus of TNS.
Despite not scoring in any of the four appearances he’s made against the Town, Williams will look to get off and running tonigh, as his team also look for their first three points and goals of the season.
The Lakesiders have a pretty good record against the Robins, with no defeats in nine matches in all competitions, with the last defeat coming in September 2019 as Newtown clinched a 1-0 win with an 84th minute goal
Last season saw a flawless sweep of victories against Newtown, as a 2-0 and 1-0 victory saw Bala to the double over theirEuropean Qualification rivals, with Chris Venables netting a crucial bicycle kick in the latter victory; helping the Town close in on European football once again.
Kick off is at 7.4pm.
