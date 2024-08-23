BALA Town FC have announced the signing of 21-year-old defender Kieran Lloyd following the expiration of his contract at Wigan Athletic.
Lloyd joins the Lakesiders after spending the first half of the 2023/24 season on loan at NIFL Premiership side Larne FC, before returning to Wigan Athletic for the second half of the season where he regularly captained Wigan's U21s side.
Lloyd is a product of the Liverpool FC Academy having been with the Reds since the age of eight, up until he was signed by the Latics in 2019.
During his time at Wigan, he helped his side retain the Professional Development League North title in the 2020/21 season whilst also becoming a Professional Development League National Champion after beating Charlton Athletic.
The Englishman earned himself first team football with Wigan, as he featured in their Carabao Cup First Round tie against Hull City in August 2021, before making his first start for the senior team in a Papa John's Trophy tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s.
Following his success of gaining first team football, he was loaned out to National League North side AFC Fylde to gain valuable minutes in his breakthrough season.
However, another loan followed in the 2022-23 season as he joined Chorley FC.
Confirmation of Lloyd’s shirt number will be released in due course.