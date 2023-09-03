A PURPLE patch in the first half gave Bala a two-goal buffer at the break against Penybont with the Lakesiders then demonstrating the defensive steel which has been on show this season to hang on to a big three points.
Bala Town 2 Penybont 1, JD Cymru Premier
After a pretty even start at Maes Tegid, the hosts surged ahead on 18 minutes, Geoorge Newell with a towering close range header past Alexander Harris after running on to a pinpoint cross by Osebi Abadaki.
And they doubled their advantage seven minutes later, Naim Arsan with his second goal in a week, as he sent a perfect free kick into the top left hand corner.
Penybont applied pressure to try to reduce the arrears but the best chance fell Bala’s way, Newell with a looping header which almost caught Harris out, the keeper managing to back track to his line to gather the ball.
The visitors upped the ante after the break and got their reward on the hour, Mael Davies with an unerring finish from the edge of the area.
Penybont made a slew of changes to try to get back on level terms but found Bala a tough nut to crack with the Lakesiders defensively well organised.
But they survived a scare before securing the win with Penybont having a stoppage time effort ruled out for offside.
Bala boss Colin Caton said: “That was a really top team in Penybont and a top game, blood and guts.
“Two sets of honest players going for it and a good advert for Welsh Premier football.
“I though the first half was equal and then Penybont chucked the kitchen sink at us.
“We defended really well and I thought the difference was we defended our box really well in terms of marking men and not giving any free headers away.”
Penybont boss Rhys Griffiths was disappointed with the result: “ We knew it would be difficult coming up here, it always is.
“But it felt like it was a game that we could win.
“I thought there was a patch in the middle of the first half when they scored their two goals and they were on top.
“But other than that we were on top most of the second half but didn’t find our quality.
“Their keeper made a good save from Ryan Reynolds, we’ve put the rebound in. Whether it was offside or not I don’t know but we just didn’t find the quality.
“You give teams something to hold on to in this league and invariably they will.”