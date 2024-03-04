This week’s notebook will be a short one from me. No football for the girls on Sunday meant a fantastic opportunity to rest and recharge.
Some of the girls chose to have a rest from football completely.
However, you would have seen a few of us scattered around the Aberystwyth area watching one of our local teams.
It was a great opportunity to support the men’s first team as well as the girls Under 16 Welsh Cup semi final, that took place at Park Avenue.
My Sunday looked very different than it usually would.
A spontaneous decision led me to walking the coastal path from Borth to Aberystwyth. It was a bit of an adventure to say the least.
Football fitness is very different to walking/climbing fitness. I was surprised by how difficult it was.
But the breathtaking views and lovely weather made it all worth it. Although, the worst part of the day was forgetting the suncream. I would say that I’m only joking but honestly I’m not. It’s only the beginning of March.
Sunday, 10th March is not only Mother’s Day but the start of phase two.
We face champions Cardiff City once again in the capital.
We know that they are a quality side and games like this is exactly why we aimed to be in the top four, challenging ourselves week in week out against the best teams in Wales.
Our girls will always give their all but any support down in the capital will be appreciated.
The game will be held in Cardiff International Sports Campus, with a 2pm kick off.