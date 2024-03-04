PWLLHELI missed an opportunity to move up to third in the Ardal North West table when they were beaten 3-2 by Conwy Borough at the Rec on Saturday.
It was a painful defeat which was made harder to swallow as they had taken a two-goal lead by the mid point of the first half. Carl Jones gave the hosts the lead on 23 minutes after good work by Josua Jones and they doubled their tally moments later when Steffan Toplis netted his 13th goal of the league campaign.
But their grip on proceedings was loosened when Adam Hold pulled one back for the visitors on the half hour.
Borough, with only five wins in 17 outings prior to Saturday’s encounter, drew level through Anthony Marshall on the hour and were in dreamland when Sean McCaffery netted the winner 10 minutes later.
Nantlle Vale’s title hopes were dented when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 at leaders CPD Y Rhyl 1879.
Rhyl are now 14 points clear of Vale who have four games in hand and could still have a say in the destination of the title.
The decisive moment at Belle Vue came in the 40th minute when Callum Parry netted the winner.
Goals by Shay Murphy, Deian Parry, Mitchell Jones, Cory Williams (2), Dylan Summers-Jones, Alex Jones and a Jay Norbury own goal saw Holyhead Hotspur to an 8-0 win against visitors Saltney Town whilst fourth placed Flint Mountain beat visitors Felinheli 1-0 thanks to Andy Brown’s 33rd minute strike.
The Hughes boys – Daniel (2), Scott and Osian – gave Bethesda Athletic a 4-0 win against Hawarden Rangers whilst Llannefydd beat Llanrwst 2-0 with goals by Morgan Jones and Elgan Roberts.