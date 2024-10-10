BALA Town Football Club have confirm the departure of Naim Arsan from Maes Tegid.
Naim joined the Lakesiders back in June 2022 after departing fellow JD Cymru Premier side Newtown.
The Welshman went on to make 82 competitive appearances for the Town in all competitions, while also scoring six goals from left back with the majority coming from free kicks.
Naim also featured in two European campaigns and helped the Town capture the Nathaniel MG Cup in the 2022/23 season after beating Connah’s Quay Nomads in a penalty shootout at the end of an entertaining final.
Naim was then named the Players’ Player of the season after the conclusion of the 2022/23 season and would was also awarded the Committee’s Player of the season in the 2023/24 season.
The 30 year old departs Maes Tegid as a firm fan favourite having been a brilliant player and an even greater person off the pitch who would give his time to supporters before and after games, and for mascots who he led out to the pitch.
As Naim heads away from Maes Tegid in search of regular first team football, the club would like to wish him well in his future endeavours and there will always be a warm welcome waiting for him at Maes Tegid.