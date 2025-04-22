BALA secured their first three points in phase two of the JD Cymru Premier season with a 3-2 win against visitors Penybont at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
They will hope for more success when they head south to take on Cardiff Met in the European play-off quarter-finals on Saturday, kick off 2.30pm.
Caernarfon Town host Barry Town United in the other quarter final on the same day, 12.15pm.
The structure of the play-off semi-finals (10-12 May) and final (17-19 May) will then be decided by the outcome of the JD Welsh Cup final on Sunday 4 May.
If The New Saints win the JD Welsh Cup, league runners-up Penybont will qualify automatically for European competition. If Connah’s Quay Nomads win the JD Welsh Cup, Penybont will compete in the play-offs.
Manager Colin Caton said: “Recent form goes out of the window. It’s about the next game now, it’s about the next 90 minutes, it’s about the decision making in them 90 minutes.
“I’m proud of the lads today, I’ve been proud of them over the season with the amount of injuries we got.
“Getting people back and it’s all down to the Cardiff Met game now on Saturday.”
The visitors nearly took the lead midway through the first half when James Crole rattled the crossbar from close range but it was the Lakesiders who broke the deadlock, Liam Higgins with a well-struck effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner on the stroke of half time.
Callum Edwards doubled their tally on 50 minutes after good work by Osebi Abadaki before former Bala man Chris Venables reduced the deficit with a trademark header on 70 minutes.
Lassana Mendes bundled the ball in from close range five minutes from the end of the 90 before Crole converted a late penalty for the visitors.