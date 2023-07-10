Bala Town Football Club have announced the signing of 10-time Cymru Premier winner Aeron Edwards following the expiration of his contract with Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Edwards joins the Lakesiders having spent the past three seasons in Deeside with the Nomads, winning the league once and competing in two European campaigns, featuring in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League on both occasions.
The 35-year-old started his footballing journey with Brickfield Rangers, before a move to Buckley Town in 2007 and then a move to Caersws in 2009.
Following a short spell at Caersws, Edwards moved to The New Saints for the 2009/2010 season, where he ultimately enjoyed a successful 11 and a half years, winning countless domestic trophies and competing in many European campaigns in the UEFA Champions League.
The Welshman has also represented his country at Cymru C level, including being elected Captain for their match against England C in March 2019.