BALA Town have confirmed that captain Kieran Smith will depart the club at the end of his contract this summer.
Kieran calls time on his footballing career after two spells spanning 11 years at Maes Tegid, and now holds the record number of appearances in all competitions for the club having surpassed Ashley Morris' 261 appearances in February 2023.
During his time at Maes Tegid, Kieran featured in seven out of eight European campaigns for the Town and register ed14 appearance in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
However, his heroics in the 2016-2017 JD Welsh Cup Final would stand out for Kieran, after he scored the winning goal late in the game to secure a first JD Welsh Cup triumph for the club and secure is place in Bala Town history.
Suring the 2022-23 season, Kieran was also involved in every single match leading up to the club's first Nathaniel MG Cup triumph against Connah's Quay Nomads.
Kieran was made captain for his final season at Maes Tegid.
Hean totalled almost 300 appearances and 48 goals in all competitions to cement his place as a Lakesider legend.
The club posted: “We can not thank Kieran enough for his services over the 11 dedicated years he spent at Bala and we would like to wish him all the best in all future endeavours.”