Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, Bala, are the champions of Wales after winning the Urdd’s national tag rugby competition for primary girls.
It was an absolutely incredible achievement by the girls and each one’s performance was spectacular.
Huge credit to them for playing so incredibly well together and for putting in an excellent effort to be crowned Welsh champions.
They played against much bigger schools – some double, triple and even four times the size of their school.
The squad won every single game and scored 33 tries in total.
Results: Gwent School 15-0, Frongoch School 35-0, Ysgol Garth Olwg 20-5, Ysgol Pwllcoch 30-0, Ysgol Bro Gwydir 15-10, and Tywyn Primary 30-2.
They beat Llangennech School 20-10 in the final.