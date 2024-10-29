JD Cymru Premier leaders Penybont conceded a late equaliser for the second game in a row as they drew 1-1 with Bala Town at the SDM Glass Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After four games without a win in the JD Cymru Premier, the Lakesiders anticipated the trip to the league leaders for Matchday Fourteen on Saturday, October 26 as a chance to get back on track in the league.
Bont went ahead four minutes before half-time. It was not former Lakeside Captain Chris Venables, back from injury and straight into Penybont’s starting XI, but 16-year-old Ioan Phillips, making his first league start, who tucked the ball home into an empty net after seeing his initial effort saved by Joel Torrance.
Bala’s George Newell picked up the first yellow of the game for a foul on Billy Borge; ten minutes later substitute Joe Malkin came on to replace him, followed by Liam Higgins making his Town debut, replacing Eddie Clarke.
At 81 minutes, Hussein Mehasseb came on to replace Lassanda Mendes, and shortly afterwards Liam Higgins was the second name in the book for a foul on Billy Borge.
At 90 minutes the score was still Bont 1-0 Bala and it looked as if Bont were going to come away from the match with all three points, but then Nathan Burke equalised at the death!
Bala came forward in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time and the ball fell to Nathan Burke on the edge of the area who fired it into the bottom corner beyond Adam Przybek, earning the Lakesiders a dramatic point.
Match Officials: Referee - Mark Petch; Assistant Referee 1 - Ian David Bird; Assistant Referee 2 - Matthew Johnson; Fourth Official - Alex McInch; Referee Observer - Dean John.
Lakesiders Squad: Torrance, Clarke, Peate, Harrison, Lloyd, White, Burke, Edwards, Mendes, Newell and Abadaki; substitutes were Jones (GK), Malkin, Malone, Mehasseb and Higgins.
The Lakesiders have been drawn to face Flint Town away from home in the JD Welsh Cup Third Round. Tie to be played on November 15 or 16 at the Essity Stadium
The Semi-Final draw for the 2024/25 Nathaniel MG Cup has been confirmed.
Barry Town United knocked out Penybont in the quarter-finals and their reward is a home clash against either The New Saints or Bala Town, whose Quarter-Final tie will be played on Wednesday 13 November. Should the Lakesiders overcome TNS in the Quarter-Final, they will face Barry Town United in the Nathaniel MG Cup Semi Final.
In the other Semi-Final, Aberystwyth Town will welcome Cardiff City, the only non-JD Cymru Premier Club left in the competition.
The ties will be played between November 29 and December 1.