Bala see off Flint Town United to progress in JD Welsh Cup
The Lakesiders are into the fourth round after a 2-0 win at Maes Tegid on Saturday afternoon.
Bala Town are through to the fourth round of the JD Welsh Cup after securing victory over Flint Town United at home on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from captain Chris Venables and midfielder Kieran Smith were enough to see off the challenge of their JD Cymru Premier counterparts.
Historically the Lakesiders have largely had the upper hand over Flint, only dropping two points in their previous seven league meetings.
But in the cup, it was the Silkmen who knocked Bala out of this competition back in 2019.
It was the home side who started the brighter though this time round, testing Flint keeper Harry Owen from long range.
George Newell latched on to a poor backpass before sending a shot from the edge of the box against the bar.
Then Smith was the benefactor of a clearing header, volleying an effort that Owen was equal to with a wonderful save.
A gutsy Flint side served up their first real threat at goal after quarter of an hour as former Lakesider Anthony Stephens’ 25-yard free-kick glanced the corner of the woodwork.
It was Bala who grabbed the opener however, just before the half-hour mark through Venables.
Ever a goalscoring threat, the captain managed to get his head on to the end of a Lassana Mendes cross at the back post and find the back of the net.
The hosts were handed a scare just before the half-time whistle though as Flint dangerman Okera Simmonds outmuscled of Smith to feed Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro, but his effort fizzed just wide of Ramsay’s post.

The game should have been buried in the first half but when you don’t take your chances it gives them a lifeline.
Bala boss Colin Caton
The Silkmen came out energised after the break, testing the Bala defence first through Mark Cadwallader who captialised on a Dave Edwards slip but couldn’t find the target.
Then Akpa-Akpro dispossessed Naim Arsan before Simmonds was only able to head Cadwallader’s cross over the bar.
But it was Bala who would find the back of the net next, doubling their lead just after the hour-mark.
Flint could only clear a Mendes corner to a waiting Smith on the edge of the box who chested the ball down before firing a half volley, which took a nick through a crowd of bodies, to nestle in the back of the net.
And that was enough to see Bala through to the fourth round as Flint failed to make a comeback in the closing stages.
Speaking after the game at Maes Tegid, Bala boss Colin Caton said: “We’re always happy to be into the next round. I thought we played really well in the first half then they changed their shape a little bit in the second half.
“The game was a bit scrappy but Ramsay’s not had a lot to do.
“The game should have been buried in the first half but when you don’t take your chances it gives them a lifeline.
“It was a bit scrappy and then we scored a good second goal and we should have gone and scored a few more really.”
Bala now return to JD Cymru Premier league action on Saturday with a visit to Cardiff Met (kickoff 2.30pm)
Other JD Welsh Cup Round Three results: Aberystwyth Town 1 Newtown 3, Airbus UK 2 Trefelin BGC 1, Barry Town Utd 0 Gresford Athletic 2, Buckley Town 2 Prestatyn Town 0, Cefn Druids 3 Llanelli Town 4, Connahs Quay 4 Colwyn Bay 0, Conwy Borough 0 Penybont 3, Cwmbran Celtic 4 Carmarthen Town 3, Guilsfield 6 Goytre Utd 3, Hakin Utd 1 Holywell Town 5, Mold Alexandra 0 Briton Ferry Llansawel 4, Pontardawe Town 3 Pill 1, Ruthin Town 3 Pontypridd Utd 4, Penydarren BGC 1 Trethomas Bluebirds 0, The New Saints 2 Caernarfon Town 1.
