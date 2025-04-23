BALA Town have announced the winners of their players’ awards held at a presentation evening at Plas Coch on Saturday evening.
The Lakesiders, who head south to take on Cardiff Met in the European play-off quarter-finals on Saturday, with a 2.30pm kick off, endured a tough time in phase two of the JD Cymru Premier without a win until their final fixture against Penybont.
Following their 3-2 victory at Maes Tegid against Rhys Griffiths’ side, Aeron Edwards was named manager Colin Caton’s player of the season whilst Ross White picked up three awards - players’ player of the season, supporters’ player of the season and committee player of the season.