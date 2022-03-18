Bala set for tonight’s Welsh Cup semi-final clash against Penybont at Park Avenue

A place in the Final of the Welsh Cup is at stake when Bala take on Penybont in the first of two semi-finals this weekend.

The two sides are currently involved in a thrilling five-way battle for the 2nd place spot which guarantees European qualification, but focus will turn towards cup glory tonight at Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue (7.45ko).

Penybont have had the better end of facing the Lakesiders this year as they remain undefeated both home and away against Colin Caton’s men. The most recent clash saw Penybont clinch a 1-0 win over Bala as Sam Snaith’s first-half strike was all it took to beat them at The SDM Glass Stadium.

Similar to Bala Town’s journey in the Welsh Cup, Bont’s campaign opened with a one-way thrashing.

They achieved a remarkable 7-0 score line in their victory over Undy Athletic to advance to the fifth round where they would face Cambrain and Clydach Vale.

Penybont cruised through that round thanks to danger man Nathan Wood’s brace which helped them to a 3-1 away win.

They would then face Cymru Premier opposition in the form of Caernarfon Town.

The Cofis took them to penalties following a 0-0 draw as former Lakesider Ashley Morris was the hero in the shootout saving three penalties, securing Bont’s place in the quarter-finals

It was JD Cymru South side Taffs Well who went closest to ending Bont’s journey in the cup.

They led 2-1 against them in the last eight heading into the dying minutes with Bont desperate searching for a leveller

Remarkably, Penybont got more then they wished for as they pulled off a dramatic late comeback with goals by Snaith and Dan Jefferies within a minute of each other seeing them turn the game around to send their side through to the Semi-Finals.

JD Welsh Cup semi-final information

Tickets will only be available on the day at Park Avenue, there will be no ticket sales in advance of Friday evening. Cash will be required to purchase tickets at the gate. There will be no ‘Card’ ‘Apple Pay’ or ‘Google Pay’ available, therefore please ensure you have the correct cash.