BALA Town could move up two places to third spot in the JD Cymru Premier if they win away at The New Saints this evening.
Following Penybont’s 3-0 victory against Newtown on Saturday they moved up to third but that could change as phase one concludes tonight with two enticing fixtures.
High on confidence after beating Connah’s Quay Nomads on penalties in the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup at The Rock on Saturday, the Lakesiders will be going for the three points.
But it will be very tough against a TNS side who are aiming to end phase one without losing a game.
Colin Caton’s side are in good form having won seven and lost just two of their last 11 league games.
TNS won 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Maes Tegid in October, with Adam Wilson scoring a brace alongside goals for Ben Clark, Josh Daniels and Declan McManus.
Tonight’s other fixture sees Connah’s Quay Nomads seek to recover from their Nathaniel MG Cup final defeat by making the trip down to Haverfordwest County.