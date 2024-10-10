BALA Town return to Maes Tegid for the first time in two weeks on Friday evening, having remained unbeaten on the road with a fantastic victory away at The New Saints in stupendous circumstances and an even game against Briton Ferry Llansawel.
The Town's last outing earned them a point on the road after a 2-2 draw against Briton Ferry Llansawel, despite going ahead early on through a Ross White header from close range.
However the home side fought back to lead before an own goal gave the Lakesiders a point.
Haverfordwest have started the season well with five victories, three draws and two defeats meaning they sit in 3rd place just two points ahead of the Lakesiders.
Their last outing was a successful one as they pipped Cardiff Met to the three points after a second half goal from Owain Jones proved enough to secure the spoils.
Haverfordwest’s form:
(H) Cardiff Met 1-0 - JD Cymru Premier MD10
(H) Barry Town 1-1 - JD Cymru Premier MD9
(A) Aberystwyth Town 0-3 - JD Cymru Premier MD8
(A) Penybont 1-0 - Nathaniel MG Cup Third Round
(A) Flint Town 1-0 - JD Cymru Premier MD7
(H) The New Saints 0-1 - JD Cymru Premier MD6
Danger Man
Ben Ahmun: The 32 -year-old has found the net for the Bluebirds on four occasions in the JD Cymru Premier this season, having joined the Pembrokeshire side from Pontypridd United this past summer.
The Welshman tops the goalscoring charts for his club so far this season and will be looking to provide the fire power this evening as his side look to keep up with the leading pack of Cardiff Met and Penybont.
The Town will know of Ahmun's abilities having faced the Forward during his time at Pontypridd and Penybont on multiple occasions.
Previous Meetings
The Lakesiders are unbeaten in our last eight fixtures against Haverfordwest, with the Town's last defeat coming in the first meeting between both sides in the JD Cymru Premier, as the Pembrokeshire side fought back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 with a 93rd minute winner.
The last meeting between the two sides came to an enthralling conclusion, as four goals were scored in the space of 13 minutes with three of the goals coming from the Lakesiders, with Luke Wall finishing off the proceedings with the winner in the 9th minute of injury time.
The last meeting at Maes Tegid ended in a 2-0 victory for the Town after George Newell scored either side of the half to give the Lakesiders the three points.
KICK-OFF: 7.45pm.