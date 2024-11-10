BALA Town FC Academy Director Dan McNeil will leave his post this week to undertake a new challenge as a full-time employee at Coventry FC Academy.
The club is hugely grateful to Dan for his superb effort in rescuing their Academy from the very difficult situation he was left with in September 2023.
The Lakesiders posted: “We wish Dan the very best of luck in his new role and hope that his progression within the Academy positions continues to flourish.
“We are also delighted to announce that Dr Nicholas Jones has agreed to take over the role of Academy Director.
“Nick has been an integral part of our entire First Team Management structure for the last four years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this new role.
“This appointment will significantly strengthen the link between First Team football and Academy football and seriously enhance the pathway and progression from youth to senior level participation.
“We do however still face a daunting task in attempting to provide first class Academy football development with zero financial funding from the Football Association of Wales.
“Nick is fully aware of the challenges ahead and will closely follow the excellent work Dan has done during these difficult time.
“We send our best wishes to Dan on his move and we welcome Nick into his new role.”