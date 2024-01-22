Bala Town Football Club have announced the promotion of Tom Hughes to the first team from their development squad.
Tom, who has been at the Academy since Under 15 level, earns himself a first team contract following his impressive performances for the development team in recent months, having won two successive player of the month awards in October and November.
His performances were rewarded with training with the first team, which has provided invaluable experience and has ultimately led to the reward of a contract.
The versatile midfielder will wear the number 16 shirt.
Academy director Dan McNeil said:“I am incredibly proud of Tom being called up into the first team squad.
“His professionalism, approach and attitude to everything he does around the Academy is exemplary to all our young players.
“Early on into my role leading the Academy, he quickly caught my eye as being a potential player who could make the jump into our first team.
“Since then, Tom has grasped the opportunity with both hands and seeing him being rewarded for his hard work is fantastic.
“Tom is a perfect role model for all our Academy players to look up to and be inspired by the direct pathway on offer into our first team.”
