BALA bolstered their attacking options with two new signings before Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Cardiff Met.
Hussein Mehasseb made the move from Kosovan side KF Malisheva whilst Christian Norton joined the Lakesiders following his release from Chester FC.
22-year-old Mehasseb has played across Europe and beyond, playing for clubs in Scotland, Egypt, Lithuania, Cyprus and Kosovo.
He hails from Cairo and has represented Egypt on one occasion while playing for their U20s side as a 16-year-old.
Norton, 23, began his career at Southampton and made his senior debut for the Club with the U23 team in an EFL Trophy match against Cambridge United in October 2018. However, he was released by the Saints by the end of the 2019-20 season.
The forward went on to secure a contract with Stoke City after a successful trial period and joined Stoke's U23s side in November 2020.
He made his EFL debut in March 2021 during a 0-0 draw with Cardiff City, before making his first start for the Potters against Preston North End in April.
He was sent out on loan for the first half of the 2021-22 season, joining Cheltenham Town until January 2022.
However, Stoke released Norton shortly after the end of the season, and he rejoined Cheltenham on a one-year contract.
After just one season with Cheltenham, he signed for Chester FC in the National League North in November last season.
Despite hailing from London, Norton has been capped for the Cymru U19 and U21 squads, scoring three goals at U19 level.