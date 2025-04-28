THE 45th London Marathon saw four Sarn Helen runners take to the start line to compete in this iconic race.
Weather conditions on the day were not favourable for long distance running due to heat and humidity but all four runners finished unscathed and posted great times.
Arwyn Davies had a personal best in a superb time of 3:14:28, Lou Summers had an amazing time of 3:33:58, Eleri Rivers also had an excellent race in 3:44:49 and Pamela Carter had a great time of 4:50:58.
The Adidas Manchester Marathon coincided with London, the UK’s second largest marathon attracting almost 30,000 runners with the heat equally as hot as in London
Dylan Lewis was the sole representative for Sarn Helen Running Club and had an outstanding race to finish in two hours 46 minutes.
Dylan Davies travelled to Gloucester to compete on the track in the 800 and 1,500 meters.
Dylan achieved a personal best in the 800m in a fantastic time of 2:14 and was second overall and 1st M40, also claiming first M40 in the 1,500m race in a time of 4:45.