Cardiff Draconians 3 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru South
THE Black and Greens fell to a disappointing defeat in their first-ever fixture away to Cardiff Draconians, who thoroughly deserved their win on a sunny afternoon in the capital.
Aber’s JD Cymru South journey has captured the imagination of their South Wales support, with a tremendous turnout of over 50 Seasiders making the trip to the Orange Llama Stadium.
Spurred on by their vocal following, Town started brightly, and debutant Zach McKenzie almost scored inside the opening moments with a low strike that bobbled just past the far post. But minutes later Dan Bowen’s dangerous cross from the right appeared to deflect in off a visiting defender, giving the Dracs a crucial lead.
Dylan Downs then went close from a Calvin Smith free kick, before Smith himself surged into the box but was unable to get a shot away.
At the other end, Myles Corson forced a save from Reece Thompson, and Aber’s keeper later gathered an effort from Harry Treharne.
Town responded with a series of long free kicks into the area, but they were repelled by the home defence.
Star Mayemba flicked a header narrowly wide, and Smith curled a decent effort that was saved by Harry Johnson.
The Seasiders needed urgency after the restart, and McKenzie immediately provided it with a swashbuckling run and cross, which Zac Hartley rattled against the crossbar.
But just as Aber looked to gain momentum, a simple ball into their box was met by Bowen, who smashed home his second.
Town were really up against it. Smith fired over after another driving run, and McKenzie’s superb cross was inches away from being turned home by Mayemba. Then Smith’s corner was cleared off the line, but Downs reacted quickly to stab the ball in at the near post and give Aber hope.
Momentum appeared to be shifting, but disaster struck when Mayemba received two yellow cards in quick succession and Town were reduced to 10 men.
McKenzie continued to cause havoc down the right, forcing a flurry of corners, but Treharne found space in the box to grab a third for the Dracs.
Josh Ferreira headed a corner wide, Garyn Sion Evans drove forward and saw his low effort saved, before flicking a header just past the post in injury time. A lively game ended with Cardiff Draconians celebrating their first ever home win in the Cymru South.
This will go down as a disappointing performance for Aber, who must show far greater urgency and winning nous if they are to mount a serious promotion challenge. They now have a week to regroup before returning to Park Avenue on Saturday, when they host Cwmbran Celtic (2.30pm).
